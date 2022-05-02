The Cost To Use Ford's F-150 Lightning As A Home Backup Like Tesla Powerwall

According to EV commentator @EVAdoption on Twitter, the cost of installation will go up to roughly $6,700, all things accounted for. The expert also notes that vehicle-to-home electricity backup can significantly improve the sales of the battery-operated vehicles, but costs need to be reduced to increase adoption. According to Ford, the 131 kilowatt-hours of energy stored in the Ford F-150 Lightning could power a typical US household for nearly three days. Although Ford's solution to power up is not cheap, it may still stack up as a better alternative against the Tesla Powerwall, costing upwards of $10,000 for a single 14kWh unit.

The Ford F-150 is on track to be available to buyers later this year. The company started with the production of the electric truck in the last few days of April 2022 at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The lightning-fast vehicle is already a hot proposition that Ford had to halt retail orders for the rest of 2022, citing high demand.

Despite being sold out, you might still have a chance to buy the electric truck if your local dealer has stock, but there's a markup price to be paid. Alternatively, those interested in purchasing the car can wait for 2023 or 2024 models.