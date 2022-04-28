NASA's Crew-4 Have Arrived At The Space Station - What's Next For The Astronauts?

A batch of four fresh astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), carried by a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft. The four members of Crew-4, given that name because it is the fourth operational flight of a Crew Dragon, include three NASA astronauts: Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, plus a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti (via NASA).

The four launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, and arrived at the space station later that morning at 9:15 a.m. ET (via NASA).

"Liftoff! The past few days at Kennedy Space Center have been inspiring and busy with the return of the Axiom crew and now the successful launch of Crew-4 astronauts to the International Space Station," said Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA. "Aboard station, Kjell, Bob, Jessica, and Samantha will carry out research investigations that will help NASA prepare for longer duration stays on the Moon – and eventually Mars. These missions wouldn't be possible without the dedicated NASA and SpaceX teams here on Earth. Godspeed, Crew-4!"

The four were welcomed on board by the current ISS crew, which includes both current NASA and ESA astronauts and cosmonauts from the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Despite rising tensions between Russia and the U.S. and Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, operations on the ISS remain normal with Russian, American, and European astronauts working and living together.