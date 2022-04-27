How To Use Alexa Brief Mode On Your Amazon Echo

Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa can be too talkative for its own good at times, which can be a bit overwhelming for users constantly telling it voice commands on a regular basis. Given how Alexa confirms every command with a verbal "Okay," a quiet room can easily turn into a noise-polluted space a couple of commands later. Of course, this doesn't get any better when Alexa has to reiterate a command for confirmation, leading to even more noise. While voiced confirmations are ideal for letting users know their commands were registered, Alexa can also confirm those commands without saying anything.

This is where Brief Mode comes into the picture, which is a feature designed to make Alexa speak a lot less, according to Amazon. Brief Mode won't prevent Alexa from talking altogether, but rather, it will make confirmations and certain dialogues less chatty by replacing them with a brief tune instead. So, how does one go about enabling Brief Mode? There are various ways to do so, but the process is pretty easy and straightforward.