Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Goes Free For Flights - But There's A Catch

SpaceX has inked a deal with Hawaiian Airlines to offer high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi service using its constellation of Starlink internet satellites. Hawaiian Airlines is the first commercial passenger airline service to rope in Starlink as an internet service provider. A few days ago. SpaceX signed a deal with Texas-based JSX, which operates a fleet of around 100 semi-private chartered airplanes, while Delta Airlines confirmed in April that it has tested Starlink's satellite internet hardware on an "exploratory" basis aboard its passenger airplanes.

Interestingly, Tesla's first live service client will be offering the Starlink internet perks for free. "Our guests can look forward to fast, seamless and free Wi-Fi to complement our award-winning onboard Hawaiian hospitality," said Hawaiian Airlines chief Peter Ingram. The company has not revealed details such as the maximum speeds that flyers can expect, or if there will be any cap on data consumption. Starlink's low-latency broadband internet will initially be available on Hawaiian Airlines' fleet of Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, as well as the upcoming Boeing 787-9s.

The aviation company will put Starlink hardware on flights operating across the continental U.S., Asia, and Oceania. Flyers won't have to go through hassles such as payment portals or registration pages for linking their devices with the in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi network, but it will take some time before passengers can get to experience Starlink's satellite internet aboard their next Hawaiian Airlines flight.