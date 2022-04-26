Jack In The Box Just Partnered With Miso Robotics. Here's Why

Both Flippy 2 and Sippy are used at other fast-food chains, including White Castle, where Flippy 2 entered testing in November 2021 prior to rolling out to over 100 locations beginning on February 15. However, neither of these automatons looks like anything out of a sci-fi film. Instead, they're designed to perform very simple and repeatable tasks, such as dunking food into a fryer, with the assistance of AI to keep things on task.

Flippy 2 is exactly what it sounds like: a giant robotic arm that can theoretically hold any type of food item in its frying basket apparatus. The system is programmed to determine just how long to dunk the basket, usually into a vat of hot oil, before taking it back out once the food items in the basket are fully cooked.

Sippy, which is the other robot that will be tested by Jack in the Box, looks like any other drink dispenser at first glance. Much like Flippy 2, it automates its respective processes. It can move cups along a conveyor belt, fill them, seal the cup, and even group similar drinks together. In this sense, a Sippy unit can complete a drink order entirely on its own with minimal assistance from human staff.