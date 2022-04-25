GM Reveals Its Secret Weapon To Fix Drivers' Two Big Electric Car Frustrations

A big battery isn't the only way to maximize electric vehicle range, and GM is pulling back the curtain on one of its key Ultium BEV platform technologies ahead of the Cadillac Lyriq going on sale in mid-May. Subject of 11 patents, according to the automaker, the Ultium energy recovery system makes repurposing heat its priority and, in the process, can — so General Motors says – contribute up to 10% more range by avoiding what other EVs would waste. It should help keep charging times down and reduce the amount of battery power wasted on keeping the cabin warm or cool.

Heat pumps are increasingly a part of the modern electric vehicle, designed to help pull heat from ambient conditions and use that to warm the batteries and other systems. GM's new system goes further than that, however. It can not only tap heat from outside and inside of the EV, but also recover and store waste heat generated by the Ultium propulsion system itself.

"We run a system that is capable of both heating and cooling the cabin," Lawrence Ziehr, project manager of Ultium energy recovery capabilities, explains. "At the same time it's also heating and cooling batteries, propulsion, it's all one system."