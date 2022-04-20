Will A Full-Screen iPhone Be Coming In 2024?

Although Apple is not always the most daring company when it comes to smartphone design, it certainly plays a significant role in standardizing newer design elements. But even years after popularizing the notch and thereby radicalizing the design of the standard phone display, Apple has yet to ditch it completely and opt for a smaller cutout for the cameras on the iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro variants, which launch later this year, will potentially be the first iPhone series to deploy a much smaller cutout instead of the notch. Meanwhile, Apple is now being predicted to do away with display cutouts altogether by 2024 and launch the iPhone 16 with an all-screen front facade with Face ID sensors and a selfie camera hidden underneath.

Renowned Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 16 will be "the real full-screen iPhone." He also emphasizes that only "high-end iPhones" will adopt an under-display selfie camera and a hidden Face ID fitment. The specifics of this implementation are unclear, but Kuo's prediction aligns with that of noted display analyst Ross Young, who had previously tweeted about the under-display Face ID.