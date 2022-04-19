Bugsnax Leads The Charge For Xbox Game Pass In Late April 2022

Xbox Game Pass will roll out the rest of its new games over the course of the next couple of weeks, until the end of April. The next patch will introduce "7 Days to Die" and "Research and Destroy" to the console and PC versions of Game Pass on April 26. The following update will take place two days later, on April 28, and will include "Unsouled" for PC and Xbox gamers as well as the long-awaited Xbox, PC, and Cloud release of "Bugsnax."

The latter is an indie adventure game that has you set off across the land to capture over 100 different species of Bugsnaks — yes, Bugsnaks — that each resembles a different half-food, half-insect hybrid. As noted by Metacritic, critics have generally described the title as unique, entertaining, and humorous, albeit a bit shorter in the tooth than they'd hoped. It's good news, then, that the game will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, meaning that (hopefully) nobody will feel shortchanged due to length.

If you own a Steam Deck, you might also be able to play "Bugsnax" via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is currently available to Steam Deck users in beta form. As long as you have a stable connection to the Internet that averages at about 10-20 Mbps with a latency below 50 milliseconds, you should be able to enjoy the new game without a significant number of issues.