Huge Elden Ring Update Gives Players A Lot To Love

"Elden Ring" has just received another patch, bringing the game up to version 1.04. This time, the patch notes are huge and filled with changes, but not much of the actual gameplay is going to be affected. We're not getting much in the way of new quests or events, but Bandai Namco/FromSoftware certainly provided a whole lot of content in the new patch, largely concentrating on adjustments to weapons, armor, and sorceries.

The update is available for all platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC), and can be downloaded right away. The patch will require around 1GB of data to be downloaded — a bulky batch of data that further indicates just how much "Elden Ring" has packed into the update. The full patch notes have been released and you can check them out on the official Bandai Namco website — or if you'd like a quick overview of what's happening without scouring through pages of updates, check out our summary of the changes.

First of all, "Elden Ring" adds a little bit of extra content for a fan-favorite NPC, Patches. Patches is a recurring character in FromSoftware games, and we all know him from "Dark Souls." Update 1.04 will add some new event phases for Patches — that's all we know right now. The vast majority of the other additions are centered around buffs.