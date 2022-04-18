Vivo Officially Teases Its Upcoming Flagship Phone

In a recent post on the Chinese social media website Weibo, Vivo shared an official video teaser for its upcoming X80 series flagship smartphones slated to launch later this month. The new flagship portfolio will include three models: the top-of-the-line X80 Pro+, the X80 Pro, and the base X80. The X80 Pro+ will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the same hardware that has already made its way to 2022 flagships from the Samsung and OnePlus. At least one of the two remaining models is said to employ the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. In a separate Weibo post, Vivo shared another teaser video that emphasizes the line's camera performance and hardware, the latter of which is also reflected in the models' design language.

The line's camera island is huge and bears similarities to that of the iQoo 9 Pro, a flagship from the former Vivo spin-off that now sells performance-centric phones predominantly in the Asian market. The design has also made its way to Vivo's recent X Note and X Fold foldable phones. The company hasn't revealed much regarding the camera hardware, aside from serving cryptic teasers about improved low-light photography and video stabilization. Per the official teaser videos, at least one of the X80 series phones will pack four cameras, three of which are positioned inside a circular ring with the periscope-style telephoto camera sitting below it. There's prominent Zeiss branding on the camera island that flaunts a ceramic finish on top, as well.