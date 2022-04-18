Vivo Officially Teases Its Upcoming Flagship Phone
In a recent post on the Chinese social media website Weibo, Vivo shared an official video teaser for its upcoming X80 series flagship smartphones slated to launch later this month. The new flagship portfolio will include three models: the top-of-the-line X80 Pro+, the X80 Pro, and the base X80. The X80 Pro+ will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the same hardware that has already made its way to 2022 flagships from the Samsung and OnePlus. At least one of the two remaining models is said to employ the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. In a separate Weibo post, Vivo shared another teaser video that emphasizes the line's camera performance and hardware, the latter of which is also reflected in the models' design language.
The line's camera island is huge and bears similarities to that of the iQoo 9 Pro, a flagship from the former Vivo spin-off that now sells performance-centric phones predominantly in the Asian market. The design has also made its way to Vivo's recent X Note and X Fold foldable phones. The company hasn't revealed much regarding the camera hardware, aside from serving cryptic teasers about improved low-light photography and video stabilization. Per the official teaser videos, at least one of the X80 series phones will pack four cameras, three of which are positioned inside a circular ring with the periscope-style telephoto camera sitting below it. There's prominent Zeiss branding on the camera island that flaunts a ceramic finish on top, as well.
Eye-catching design, pixel-heavy cameras
In a separate Weibo post, the user "Digital Chat Station" claims the Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+ will feature a curved 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X80 Pro reportedly features an FHD+ display, while the X80 Pro+ bumps up the resolution to QHD+. Both of the phones will reportedly bring the next-gen LTPO 2.0 tech to the table, which means the screen refresh rate will adjust automatically based on the usage scenario. All three phones will be available in multiple configurations, with RAM capacity reportedly ranging from 6GB to 12GB, while the onboard storage allegedly goes up to 512GB.
Separately, a Twitter post from "Shadow_Leak" claims the Vivo X80 Pro+ model packs a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor that will sit alongside a 48-megapixel camera intended for ultra-wide photography. The same user claims in a different post on Twitter that the X80 Pro will substitute the Samsung sensor in favor of Sony's 50-megapixel IMX789 alternative paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera packing 10x hybrid zoom. Both the phones are said to bring 80W fast charging to the table, matching what the OnePlus 10 Pro has to offer. However, these are all early leaks, so take them with a heavy dose of skepticism and wait until April 25 to find out what Vivo has been prepping in its flagship kitchen.