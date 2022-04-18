The Hidden GIF Feature Samsung Galaxy Users Need To Try

From group chats with college mates to Slack channels at work, GIFs have become a staple of digital conversations. Exporting a GIF from sources like GIPHY is just a few clicks, or taps, away, but creating an original GIF can be quite a hassle. One can trim a short video segment and upload it to one of the many GIF-making tools on the web, but it requires a decent internet connection to get it done, and the process can take a considerable amount of time. There are mobile apps to get the job done, but most of them happen to be an ad-ridden mess. Meanwhile, Samsung offers a native GIF-making tool on its Galaxy phones, and it works like a charm.

The best part about using the GIF-making system on Samsung's Galaxy phones is that it requires so little processing power that it's able to offer a smooth experience on devices of all sorts, from the most expensive Galaxy S to the most budget-centric Galaxy M. Aside from letting users extract short segments from videos to convert them into a GIF, it also offers an option to stitch multiple photos into an animated GIF slideshow. This system can turn any screen recording into a GIF, as well.