James Webb's MIRI Instrument Reaches Its Chilly Operating Temperature

The James Webb Space Telescope is armed with four instruments, three of which work in the near-infrared and the last of which, MIRI or the Mid-Infrared Instrument, works in the mid-infrared. That means that getting MIRI for operations has some special challenges, as the instrument has special sensors which have to be at an extremely cold temperature to work correctly. Now, after months of cooling, MIRI has reached its operating temperatures and will soon be ready for science operations (via JPL).

MIRI uses silicon detectors to see in the mid-infrared range, which will allow it to pick up the redshift of distant galaxies and also take stunning wide-field images of space (via Webb). But these detectors need to be kept at an incredibly cold temperature of below 7 kelvins to work, so the instrument is equipped with a cryocooler system that moves heat away from the instrument to keep it operating effectively.

Since the telescope's launch in December 2021, it has been cooling off in the coldness of space, shielded by Webb's massive sunshield. That took the telescope down to around 90 kelvins, but to get MIRI even colder, operators needed to engage the system's cryocooler.