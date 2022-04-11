Elden Ring Finished In Less Than 9 Minutes In Must-See Speedrun

In another iteration of amazing "Elden Ring" speedruns, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Distortion2 managed to set what seems to be a world record by beating the game in less than 9 minutes. The run was streamed live and then uploaded onto YouTube. Considering that "Elden Ring" takes many people over one hundred hours to beat, this is impressive — but unsurprisingly, the run is unlike traditional playthroughs in that it relies on glitches to complete the game.

Distortion2's official time was 8 minutes and 56 seconds, which is an improvement over his previous attempts at this particular speedrun. The streamer has been lowering the time it takes him to beat the game day after day after first managing to complete "Elden Ring" in less than 30 minutes on March 14. That's a tremendous amount of time shaved off in less than a month of attempts.

Although the way the game is beat here requires using glitches and exploits, that doesn't mean that Distortion2 just got lucky. Executing this strategy correctly requires meticulous timing, which is exactly what the streamer seems to have achieved in this particular attempt. In order to (quite literally) breeze through the game, Distortion2 used a bug known as the "zip glitch."