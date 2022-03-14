Elden Ring Speedruns Are Already Ridiculously Fast

It's been over two and a half weeks since the critically acclaimed video game "Elden Ring" launched to the intrigue (and frustration) of millions of gamers worldwide. Since its commercial release on February 25, "Elden Ring" fans have rushed onto social media to discuss its sharp learning curve, which is notably higher than in many other popular games like "Horizon Forbidden West". These conversations tend to arise due to developer FromSoftware's sometimes quizzical game design, such as its lack of a clear pause button.

In spite of all that extra difficulty presented to "Elden Ring" players, there's already a subcategory of gamers that is determined to break it all down to a science. In fact, popular speedrunner Distortion2 has already proved that it's possible to beat "Elden Ring" in the span of 30 minutes.

Distortion2 shared an infographic containing his exact milestones on Twitter in the early morning hours of March 14, stating, "Elden Ring goes under 30 minutes. What a crazy day!". His exact timing was 28 minutes and 59 seconds, skirting the common assumption that video games like "Elden Ring" require hundreds of hours to complete.