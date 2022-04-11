An Ice Encounter With The Button That Captures Rolls-Royce's Future

It seems a lot to ask of one small, quite frankly surreptitious button, to epitomize the mindset of the modern luxury car, but Rolls-Royce is used to outsized demands. Certainly from the well-heeled clientele which has kept the automaker building increasingly cosseting sedans, coupes, convertibles, and most recently SUVs over more than a hundred years; a group of people unused to hearing the word "no" aimed in their direction.

Telling the exceedingly rich that they can't do something, or can't have something, seldom goes down well. Rising to that challenge with the ingenuity of a small — but focused and talented — team of engineers, wood and leather-workers, designers, artisans, and more, today's Rolls-Royce may be owned by BMW but it operates more akin to a modern-day fiefdom.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is a fraction of the production numbers of its parent company, certainly, but each with exponentially greater complexity. There is no shortage of automakers promising luxury, but the definition of that undoubtedly varies according to whose keys you're considering. For Rolls-Royce, despite the unapologetic scale, the privilege is in not having to dwell on minutiae.