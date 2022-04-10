Spotify Beta Testing GIF-Laden Personalized Feed

When experts said that the future of social media is starting to look more and more like TikTok, they didn't take music streaming services into account. Spotify has announced that it is beta testing a personalized feed that will introduce users to new music on the home page using GIF-laden Canvas loops.

A Canvas loop, which Spotify released in 2019, is a vertical GIF that plays on select songs no matter how old they are. Some Canvas loops play parts of a music video that accompanies the song, while others play advertisements for an artist's upcoming concert or album release. For example, "Sunflower" by Post Malone plays a loop of Miles Morales jumping off a building in "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse," while "Still Waiting" by Sum 41 would play a loop advertising their new album.

Republic product lead Chris Messina tweeted a video of Spotify testing the feature in November 2021, which shows a series of videos playing along with the songs in the same style as TikTok. Here's how they play out.