Spotify's Car Thing Gets New Features Including Calling Support

In October 2021, Spotify launched a standalone voice-activated music streaming gadget it had been working on since 2019. This was the first hardware product to be released by Spotify and its name was Car Thing. The October launch, however, was limited in nature, and the device was only available to a small number of users. Spotify fixed that in February 2022, when the Car Thing was officially made available to consumers across the United States. Two months on, Spotify issued a software update for the Car Thing that adds several new features to the smart player.

When it was first released, the Spotify Car Thing's utility was restricted to simply responding to voice commands and helping users control music playback. It connected with Bluetooth to the Spotify App installed on your smartphone and pulled all your albums, artists, and playlist information to display them on its 4-inch screen.

The device attached itself to the dashboard and featured a large jog dial that could be twisted to scroll through various options. In addition to responding to the Hey Spotify voice command, the device's touch screen could also be used to control functionality. The latest update to Car Thing expands this functionality significantly.