Latest Gran Turismo 7 Update Boosts Event Rewards

A little over a month after its initial release, "Gran Turismo 7" has just received a new patch, and this one is huge. New World Circuits, missions, rewards, and quality-of-life changes are being introduced as part of this update. The patch seems to address some of the issues "Gran Turismo 7" players have been having with the game and could potentially lower the grind that the title had become. Now, the big question is — can this patch still save the game, or is it too little, too late? Although "Gran Turismo 7" arrived as part of a highly successful series, this only seems to have contributed to how disappointed the fans have been with certain aspects of the game. It's true that this iteration of Polyphony Digital's racing simulator has its shortcomings. The game is riddled with microtransactions in order to progress, requires online play even when you're playing alone, and forces players to grind as opposed to feeling like a natural progression.

The fans of the game have been so disappointed that they rallied together and tanked the game's Metacritic User Score to just 1.8 (as of April 7). The Metascore, awarded by reviewers, sits at a comfy 87 — but these reviews are often based on shorter gameplay than what the fans tend to put into the game. As a response to the unhappy fans, Kazunori Yamauchi — the "Gran Turismo 7" studio director — promised that good changes were on the horizon. These changes are now officially here.