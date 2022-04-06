TikTok Is Enthralled With This iPhone Photographer's Simple Trick

Photographer Anthony Schmidt, who is only 14 years old, has been captivating audiences on TikTok and Instagram with his images, and as of April 1, 2022, he even held his own solo gallery show.

Along with his over 500K followers on TikTok and over 30K on Instagram, as a massive car enthusiast Schmidt has also gathered an equally-massive collection of toy vehicles — many of which he customizes himself with extra details. The young photographer then takes his small replicas out into the world, sometimes with additional props and detailed surfaces, to take photos using an iPhone. His videos that show off this process, usually paired with the results of the shoot, have amassed tens of thousands of views each.

But what sets Schmidt's photos apart from something you might see in promotional toy photography or an eBay listing is his eye for composition, lighting, and the way he makes these scale reproductions look like the real thing. His work joins that of Devid Levinthal, Jules Ober, and many other skilled photographers who use toys and models as their subjects.