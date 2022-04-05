The iPhone 14 Pro Max May Have A Noticeable Screen Change

The anticipated iPhone 14 Pro models are the talk of the town right now due to the rumored pill and hole design expected to replace the wide boat-shaped notch found on current-gen Apple smartphones. However, a fresh leak that consists of alleged CAD renders and dimensions suggests Apple will trim the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in particular, by a healthy margin. The details come courtesy of leaker ShrimpApplePro and they appear to fall in line with what previous schematics have shown regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

According to the leaked data, the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will allegedly measure only 1.95 mm thick. Compared to the 2.42 mm bezels on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's bezels will reportedly be about 21% slimmer. The black lines will be symmetrical alongside all edges, giving the phone a clean look, at least if the leak proves accurate.

On the other hand, the gap between the pill-shaped cutout's upper edge and the top bezel is alleged to be 2.29 mm. The frame will reportedly be made out of stainless steel, but there are murmurs of a titanium frame, too. And contrary to older rumors predicting a flush lens design, the camera lens rings will allegedly protrude, while the camera island itself is said to rise about 4.18 mm over the back glass. Yes, that would make it huge, just like its predecessor.