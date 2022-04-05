The iPhone 14 Pro Max May Have A Noticeable Screen Change
The anticipated iPhone 14 Pro models are the talk of the town right now due to the rumored pill and hole design expected to replace the wide boat-shaped notch found on current-gen Apple smartphones. However, a fresh leak that consists of alleged CAD renders and dimensions suggests Apple will trim the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, in particular, by a healthy margin. The details come courtesy of leaker ShrimpApplePro and they appear to fall in line with what previous schematics have shown regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.
According to the leaked data, the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will allegedly measure only 1.95 mm thick. Compared to the 2.42 mm bezels on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's bezels will reportedly be about 21% slimmer. The black lines will be symmetrical alongside all edges, giving the phone a clean look, at least if the leak proves accurate.
On the other hand, the gap between the pill-shaped cutout's upper edge and the top bezel is alleged to be 2.29 mm. The frame will reportedly be made out of stainless steel, but there are murmurs of a titanium frame, too. And contrary to older rumors predicting a flush lens design, the camera lens rings will allegedly protrude, while the camera island itself is said to rise about 4.18 mm over the back glass. Yes, that would make it huge, just like its predecessor.
What else is in the upgrade package?
In addition to an aesthetic overhaul, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is reportedly in line for some big upgrades. Apple will supposedly arm the model with a 48-megapixel primary camera, up from the 12-megapixel main snapper on the phone it succeeds. As the number of pixels goes up, the size of individual pixels has come down.
If the aforementioned details are correct, it's a bittersweet upgrade. On the positive side, the sensor size is reportedly being bumped to 1/1.3 inches, up from the 1/1.65-inch sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro pair. On one hand, a larger sensor means more light is gathered and photos turn out brighter. But a smaller pixel size can have a detrimental effect on details and allows noise to creep in, too.
The A16 chip will reportedly keep things running inside, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. However, there are also reports claiming the real next-gen A-series will be called the A16 Pro and it is supposedly going to be exclusive to the Pro models, while the non-Pro iPhone 14 variants will allegedly get a rebadged A15 Bionic under the A16 moniker. The iPhone 14 Pro Max might arrive with Apple's rumored car crash detection feature and might skip the physical SIM slot in favor of an eSIM-only system, as well.