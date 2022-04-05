Why Ford Just Recalled 345,000 Bronco Sport And Escape SUVs

The recall notice informs us of the issues affecting the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport with a 1.5-liter engine. These SUVs are being recalled due to a defect in the engine oil separator housing. According to the filing, the housing is prone to breaking, leading to an oil spill. Leakage of oil in the close vicinity of ignition sources such as the exhaust or the running engine can lead to a fire. The company notes the owners must watch for signs, including oil leaks on or under the engine or the smell of oil or smoke rising from under the hood. If an adequate amount of oil accumulates around the engine, it can result in a catastrophe. The company also noted no accidents have been reported due to the issue so far. To rectify the problem, Ford and Lincoln dealers will examine the oil separators and replace them if required.

At the same time, the pickup trucks we mentioned above are also being recalled due to a software issue relating to the trailer brake controller. The NHTSA notice says the trailer brakes may not apply properly when using a trailer featuring an "electric or electric-over-hydraulic brake system." The trailer brake controller software will be patched with an update to fix the issue.