2022 Kia EV6 Gets Free EV Charging From Electrify America, With App

It seems the 2022 Kia EV6 has given potential buyers a more solid reason to take the electric plunge. Kia has formed a partnership with Electrify America, the largest EV charging network in North America, to provide up to 1,000 kWh of free charging to all EV6 owners. According to Kia's press release, the agreement equates to about 3,500 to 4,000 miles of free charging depending on vehicle trim.

"Partnering with Electrify America will enable our customers to enjoy a superior charging experience coupled with the outstanding range of the EV6," said Steve Center, COO and EVP of Kia America. The base Kia EV6 Light RWD has a single rear-mounted 167-horsepower electric motor and a 58.0 kWh battery, good for about 232 miles of driving range. Meanwhile, the EV6 Wind and GT-Line RWD have a 266-horsepower rear-mounted electric motor, but it has a larger 77.4 kWh battery to muster an EPA-rated 310 miles of range.

In addition, the EV6 Wind e-AWD has dual-electric motors, a 77.4 kWh battery, and 274 miles of range, while the range-topping EV6 GT-Line e-AWD achieves 274 miles of driving range in a single charge. The EV6's 800-volt multi-charging electrical architecture accepts up to 350 kW of DC fast-charging to replenish the batteries from 10 to 80-percent in under 18 minutes.