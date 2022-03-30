SpongeBob SquarePants Leads PlayStation Plus Lineup For April 2022

Another trio of games is primed for next month's PlayStation Plus lineup of freebies, these ones focused on medieval fantasy, card strategy, and a talking sponge that lives inside a piece of tropical fruit. While it does mean one less game than we saw last time around, the lineup is at least still holding to the somewhat consistent "a couple or Teen or Mature games plus at least one for Everyone" pattern that PlayStation Plus seems to have favored lately.

Just like before, you'll need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber in order to download any (or all) of the available games for free. But don't worry about the new tiers Sony will be adding to the service — they aren't rolling out until June 2022, and even if they were available now, these games would be offered on all of the plans.

All three titles will be available for PS+ subscribers starting Tuesday, April 5, 2022. If you want to grab any of the four games that were released for March, you have until tomorrow (March 31, 2022) to download them.