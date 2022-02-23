Here Are All Your Playstation Plus Games For March 2022

Sony's next round of PlayStation Plus free games, planned for March 2022, will be spread across both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It's a slightly larger (and less disparate) assortment than last month's PlayStation Plus lineup too, with a total of four games this time around rather than three.

As always, you'll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus in order to have access to the monthly haul of freebies. This means paying either $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months, or $59.99 for a full year. If this is your first time, be aware that your subscription will be set to renew automatically, so if you don't want that to happen you'll need to manually turn off auto-renewal. You'll also lose access to the PlayStation Plus games you've downloaded for free if your subscription ends.

All four games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022. And if you want to grab any February games, you have until Monday, February 28, before they're de-perked.