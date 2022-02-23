Here Are All Your Playstation Plus Games For March 2022
Sony's next round of PlayStation Plus free games, planned for March 2022, will be spread across both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It's a slightly larger (and less disparate) assortment than last month's PlayStation Plus lineup too, with a total of four games this time around rather than three.
As always, you'll need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus in order to have access to the monthly haul of freebies. This means paying either $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months, or $59.99 for a full year. If this is your first time, be aware that your subscription will be set to renew automatically, so if you don't want that to happen you'll need to manually turn off auto-renewal. You'll also lose access to the PlayStation Plus games you've downloaded for free if your subscription ends.
All four games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022. And if you want to grab any February games, you have until Monday, February 28, before they're de-perked.
Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)
"Ark: Survival Evolved" takes the somewhat well-known survival MMO formula and mixes it up with a combination of futuristic technologies and dinosaurs. Lots and lots of dinosaurs. And other players, who may or may not be friendly — it's ultimately up to them, and to you.
Players explore the wilderness, gather materials, craft tools and weapons, hunt, build a base — you probably know the drill. However, this title has the added wrinkles of a bunch of large, sometimes hungry, animals roaming around. Animals that you can tame or even raise as something akin to livestock if you're so included.
Assuming you're able to survive long enough to manage any of this, of course. "Ark's" world is harsh, and you'll be starting out with more or less nothing except some rags for clothing and a strange device grafted into your forearm. If you want to establish a shelter and protect yourself from carnivorous beasts and opportunistic humans or get your hands on an in-game inflatable T-Rex costume, you'll have to put in some work.
Team Sonic Racing (PS4)
"Team Sonic Racing" takes one of the more obvious routes with a spin-off based on the speedy blue hedgehog by focusing on racing — though not the kind of racing Sonic is known for (i.e., running really, really, really fast), but rather arcade-style competitive racing. And it's not the first time Team Sonic Racing has been part of a PlayStation Plus assortment, either.
The game is, at its core, a kart racer kind of experience. You tear around several colorful tracks while grabbing power-ups, jostling against other racers, and sometimes playing dirty as you try to cross the finish line before everyone else. Well, before anyone else unless they're your teammate since cooperation is also a part of the game. So you'll be able to share power-ups with each other along with the glory.
A bunch of recognizable characters from across the Sonic series are playable, complete with options to customize your vehicles to change their performance, too!
Ghostrunner (PS5)
Somewhat surprisingly, "Ghostrunner" is March's only PlayStation 5-specific title. The game is available for the PlayStation 4 as well, but that version is not a part of the PlayStation Plus lineup this time around for some reason. Possibly because the PS5 version is still somewhat new, having been released a few months ago back in September 2021.
"Ghostrunner" is a word-sandwich of a cyberpunk parkour action-platformer that puts you in control of an extremely agile — and also somewhat frail — cyborg as you wall run, jump, hack, and slash your way through levels (and enemies). The catch is that, despite having superhuman reflexes and abilities, one hit is all it takes, and that applies to both you and your targets.
Dodging bullets isn't impossible, but you can't afford even a graze in "Ghostrunner." Thankfully the game boasts frequent checkpoints, so (continual) failure shouldn't set you back too terribly far whenever it happens. Watching everything in motion, it looks like the kind of game that's challenging, but also extremely satisfying when you manage to pull off a flawless run.
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 + PS5)
Not to be confused with "Ghost of Tsushima" or the Director's Cut, which is the full single-player adventure, "Ghost of Tsushima: Legends" is actually its standalone cooperative multiplayer counterpart. So while it's not the same game, it's largely a similar sort of experience.
You can choose from one of four different classes — Assassin, Hunter, Ronin, or Samurai — then play online with friends in one of four game modes. You can team up with a friend to play through Story missions, bring three friends along to see how long you can hold out in Survival, or see who's the best fighter in 2-on-2 Rivals combat. Or if you'd rather not have to worry about making sure everybody's schedule lines up, you can use online matchmaking to get a game going with other random players.
Either way, you'll be able to explore and fight through "Ghost of Tsushima's" gorgeous world, taking on enemies both human and not-so-human, based on Japanese mythology and folklore.