New Facebook Messenger Features Let You Ping Everyone Or Alert No One

Those are the only two shortcuts going live in Messenger today, but Facebook has also previewed a few more that are on the way. Rolling out soon to U.S. users on both iOS and Android is the "/pay" shortcut, which does mostly what it says on the tin. While this will only work in one-on-one chats — there seems to be no way to direct payment to a specific user with this shortcut, ruling out its use in group chats — it's a quick way to send money for those who use Messenger for payments.

In addition to the "/pay" shortcut, iOS users will soon be getting a "/gif" shortcut. Again, this one is fairly self-explanatory in that you'll type "/gif" followed by the search term you want to use on your GIF hunt. From there, all you need to do is select from the options that appear and your chosen GIF will be posted in chat. Finally, Messenger will also be getting "/shrug" and "/tableflip" shortcuts on iOS, which will post the classic "(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻" and "¯_(ツ)_/¯" emoticons.

While the tableflip and shrug shortcuts are definitely less practical and more fun, the others are useful if only because Messenger has become a crowded app in recent years. Trying to find the Messenger Pay and GIF panels can be a pain sometimes, so these shortcuts will help alleviate that frustration. The "@everyone" and "/silent" shortcuts are available today across Android and iOS, while the rest will be rolling out in the future. Facebook says these are the "first of many shortcuts" coming to Messenger this year, so we'll let you know when the company announces more.