Facebook Messenger Upgrades Payment Power, Voice Messages

With several instant messaging apps like Telegram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp supporting disappearing messages for a while now, it was only a matter of time that Facebook Messenger also supported the feature. Facebook has started rolling out a new feature called "Vanish Mode" for Facebook Messenger users.

Once users turn on Vanish Mode, all messages, stickers, and memes sent will disappear after the recipient sees them. Switching between the vanish mode and normal mode is achieved with the help of a swipe-up gesture. To use the feature, users should keep a chat window open and swipe up to turn on vanish mode. To switch it off, repeat the process again, and the chat will revert to normal mode.

The other new feature addition on Facebook Messenger is the ability to send much longer voice messages. Until now, the length of voice clips sent via Messenger was limited to just one minute. But, that no longer is the case, and the app now supports sending really long voice messages that could be up to 30 minutes in length. With the ability to send longer voice clips comes the ability to pause, preview, and delete recorded messages before sending them. This is achieved with the help of a new feature called voice message recording controls.