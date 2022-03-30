Intel 12th Gen Core I9-12900KS Detailed: Taking PC Gaming To The Next Level

There's a lot of talk about how powerful Apple's M1 processors are, especially with the latest M1 Ultra chip in the new Mac Studio. There are also, of course, plenty of discussions about AMD's quick rise in recent years to reclaim its territory from Intel. With all those market factors coming into play, it might seem that Intel is on the way down and out, which, honestly, is probably a bit of an exaggeration.

Intel is still standing on solid ground in many parts of the PC market, especially when it comes to the gaming sector, where hardcore gamers still swear by the processor company from Santa Clara, California. It's that market that Intel is targeting with its upcoming Core i9-12900KS, a chip that was made specifically to give gamers the boost they need to keep their winning streaks alive, though not without some expected costs, both literally and figuratively.