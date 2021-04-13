AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs arrive, but there’s a catch

AMD has announced its Ryzen 5000 G-Series desktop processors that feature built-in graphics, though you can’t get ahold of one quite yet. Featuring 7nm processor core tech, the new hardware lineup is first being made available to OEMs with plans to open availability to the consumer level later this year.

The Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors feature Radeon graphics, though AMD hasn’t yet revealed all of the details about its new hardware. Among other things, the company says its new Ryzen offerings represent ‘a generational leap in performance’ over the previous generation. Half a dozen APUs have been announced, all of them featuring the company’s Zen 3 7nm architecture:

– Ryzen 3 5300GE

– Ryzen 3 5300G

– Ryzen 5 5600GE

– Ryzen 5 5600G

– Ryzen 7 5700GE

– Ryzen 7 5700G

If you spring for the 65W Ryzen 7 5700G APU, you can expect 8 / 16 cores and threads, a max boost clock speed of 4.6Ghz with a base clock speed of 3.8GHz. The Ryzen 7 5700GE is very similar, coming in at 35W with a base clock speed of 3.2Ghz versus the 5700G’s 3.8GHz.

If you jump down to the bottom of the list, the 35W Ryzen 3 5300GE will pack 4/8 cores/threads with a base clock at 3.6GHz and a max boosted clock speed of 4.2GHz. Interested consumers can find the full list of cards and specs on AMD’s Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs web page.

AMD made these APUs for pre-built systems and, at this point in time, they’re only being offered to OEMs. If you want to grab one for your DIY PC, however, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase one starting sometime later this year. Pricing information hasn’t been announced yet.