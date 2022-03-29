Spotify Is Testing An Audio Newsfeed. Here's What That Means

If finding the best podcast for your tastes is a chore, then Spotify's new dedicated Podcasts feed may be the exact thing you're looking for. This newsfeed will present 60-second audio clips of podcasts as you scroll down, one by one, and each podcast sample will feature transcripts of the spoken words, which means you'll also get a visual impression of what's being said. A visualization of the new feature was made available on Twitter via @chrismessina on March 26, and it's worth checking out the video included in the tweet to get a look at how the Podcasts tab works.

All that said, it seems the new Podcasts tabs will be added to the mobile Spotify app dashboard in a future update, where it will sit between the Search and Home tabs. This new feature seems to work pretty similarly to TikTok, but instead of random videos, you're getting a discovery playlist full of various podcasts that are handpicked to suit your own custom-tailored interests. If you find one you like, you can tap the + button to quickly add the Podcast to a playlist called "Your Episodes," where you can check it out later. This is just the latest among Spotify's methods for making discovery more convenient on its platform, much like it has with its Blend playlists.