Spotify To Suspend Services In Russia Due To So-Called "Fake News" Law

Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukraine war last month, a plethora of tech companies have suspended their services in Russia in some form or another in support of Ukraine. To wit, Google suspended all of its advertising in Russia because of the government's demands to ban false advertising about the conflict. Now Spotify has announced that it will be suspending its services in the country in response to a new "fake news" law that restricts freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

According to The Verge, the audio streaming platform cited a new law President Vladimir Putin signed on March 4, 2022, that would sentence those who spread information about the Russian military Moscow classifies as false to 15 years in prison as the reason for its decision to disable access to it services. It said the shutdown is to protect its employees and listeners.

"Spotify has continued to believe that it's critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region. Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify's employees and possibly even our listeners at risk," the company said in a statement.