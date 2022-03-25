Vivo Just Showed Its First-Ever Android Tablet

The Vivo Tab is still pretty-much a rumored product at this point. However, given that one of it was one of Vivo's official social media accounts, which shared the first images of the device, it's safe to assume that this device is on its way very soon. While Vivo is yet to reveal the screen size of the Vivo Tab, from the images, it seems as though the device sports a 10-or 12-inch display.

One of the accompanying images also shows a person using the Vivo Tab with a magnetic keyboard accessory. This could be an additional add-on accessory for which buyers need to fork extra money. The Vivo Tab also seemingly supports a stylus, although we still don't know if it shall be offered as a complimentary accessory. The GSMArena report goes on to add that the Vivo Tab is likely to use Vivo's updated OceanOS. As you might have figured already, the Vivo Tab will mostly be limited to the Chinese market — with a slim chance of making it to India or Europe.

Now that we know Vivo indeed plans to launch a new tablet, it is also vital that we address the fact that the company plans to launch two other devices at around the same time. Thanks to a recent teaser sent out on Vivo's official Weibo account, we know that these new devices include its first-ever foldable smartphone — the Vivo X Fold, and a new phablet-sized device called the Vivo X Note.

As to what happens on Monday, chances are Vivo will announce the actual dates for its mega launch event and a couple of other teaser images. What do you think?