Vivo's Upcoming X Note Could Mark The Return Of The Phablets
Vivo's flagship smartphones generally tend to have the "X" prefix attached to their names — with the latest examples being the likes of the Vivo X70 Pro+ and the X70 Pro. Not content with just a handful of options positioned under the "X" moniker, the company reportedly plans to expand the X series lineup with an entirely new range of large-screened phablets if we are to believe fresh leaks emerging from China.
The new smartphone is reportedly called the Vivo X Note, and initial impressions are that it will be a larger phablet-sized iteration of the existing X70 Pro+. Information surrounding the Vivo X Note comes courtesy of popular Chinese leaker Whylab who came across a listing for the model on the company's Chinese e-store.
The product page, which was quickly taken down, indicates the X Note has all the makings of a super-expensive flagship smartphone, complete with all the bells and whistles consumers would expect. What stands out in particular, however, is the sheer size of the display used on the Vivo X Note, which stands at 7 inches.
Vivo X Note: What we know so far
Let's begin with the large 7-inch display, which also happens to be a Samsung-made E5 AMOLED panel that supports QHD+ resolution. When was the last time we saw a 7-inch smartphone from a mainstream smartphone brand?
Leaks also indicate the display integrates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner similar to the ones used on the Samsung Galaxy flagships and Vivo's own iQOO 8 Pro. For those unaware, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners typically offer better performance compared to "normal" optical fingerprint scanners.
The phone, unsurprisingly, comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and with two storage/RAM options. These configurations include a base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, followed by a top variant that features 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.
Whylab asserts the Vivo X Note will use the same primary camera sensor we saw on the Vivo X70 Pro+. This, for those aware, is a Samsung-made sensor that supports 50MP resolution and is the same one found in the Google Pixel 6 Pro. From the leaked image, it also appears the phone will get three additional cameras, the details of which we do not know yet. The camera layout is also markedly different from the one we saw on the X70 Pro+.
The phone's larger size has reportedly also enabled Vivo to cram a bigger battery into the X Note, possibly one with a 5,000 mAh capacity. The device will also reportedly support 80W fast charging. While the capacity is excellent, it certainly feels a bit on the lower end given the phone allegedly has a 7-inch display.
While not confirmed yet, it looks like the Vivo X Note will officially go on sale in China beginning next month. It remains to be seen whether the model makes its way to international markets, though.