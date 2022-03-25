RWBY Is Turning Into An Anime Series

The plot for "RWBY: Ice Queendom" is more or less the same as that of the original web series. The original series takes place in the world of Remnant, comprised of four kingdoms where magic and science work together to eliminate the invasion of the Creatures of Grimm. Ruby Rose becomes the youngest Huntress in training and leader of Team RWBY after enrolling into Beacon Academy two years early, working with her classmates — one of whom is her half-sister, Yang Xiao Long — to keep the vicious creatures at bay. In the anime spinoff, Remnant is under the threat of eternal winter a la "The Snow Queen," and Teams RWBY and JNPR are donning not only the clothes they've worn in Volumes 1 through 3, but also stylish winter clothes to stave off frostbite as they fight the forces of evil. Plus, Blake's got some purple hair underneath her black locks and Pyrrha's back from the dead.

"RWBY: Ice Queendom" is being directed by Toshimasa Suzuki at Shaft, and he commented on the anime's official website that he's very happy to be given the privilege of producing the anime while "respecting the charm" of the original series. Huke, illustrator for "Black Rock Shooter," came up with the concept art for the characters, and Gen Urobuchi — the man behind "Madoka Magica" and "Psycho-Pass" — is credited with coming up with the anime's concept. More details will be revealed at AnimeJapan 2022 on Saturday.