Stunning Images Of The Sun Snapped By Solar Orbiter

The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter spacecraft has snapped some stunning images of our sun up close, including the highest resolution image ever taken of its full face and corona.

The image, taken with the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument on March 7, 2022, was captured when the spacecraft was just under 50 million miles from the sun's surface, which is around halfway between Earth and the sun. To see the full face of the sun as well as its atmosphere, or corona, the EUI instrument snapped 25 individual images that were stitched together into one big mosaic.

"In total, the final image contains more than 83 million pixels in a 9148 x 9112-pixel grid," ESA says. "For comparison, this image has a resolution that is ten times better than what a 4K TV screen can display."

The EUI instrument looks in the extreme ultraviolet wavelength, which allows it to pick out details in the sun's extremely hot corona. In the image, you can see dark lines spreading out from the sun's surface, which are prominences of hot gas being shot out into space, contributing to space weather events.

If you want to see the full image in massive high resolution, you can download it from ESA's website.