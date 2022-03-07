Solar Orbiter Is Hitting A Special Milestone On Its Journey To The Sun

The journey for a spacecraft to reach the sun is a long one. You can't just launch a spacecraft from Earth straight toward the sun – instead you have to send it into orbit around the sun, and gradually bring it closer in over time by using gravity assists from planets. That's what the Solar Orbiter, a mission from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, is doing right now. Launched in 2020, it is gearing up to make its next close approach to the sun and today, March 7 2022, it is passing a special point.

The spacecraft is crossing a line called the Earth-Sun line today, which means it is in exact alignment between the Earth and the sun at around half of the distance between them (via ESA). As well as being a neat milestone, this also offers the opportunity for the spacecraft to do some exciting science.

Solar Orbiter is studying space weather, which is a phenomenon caused by the sun sending out streams of particles called solar winds. Even across the vast distances of the solar system, these particles travel outward and affect the environment, especially when they interact with Earth's atmosphere. It's important to study space weather as it can affect both astronauts who are outside the Earth's protective magnetosphere, and the electronics on satellites.

But it's difficult to study space weather because the cause of it – the sun – is located so far away from where its effects are observed here on Earth. That's where Solar Orbiter comes in.