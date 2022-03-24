Nintendo Finally Acknowledges Wii And DSi Shop Outage

Nintendo's online storefronts for the Wii and DSi shops have been offline for over a week, sparking speculation that the company has shuttered them for good ahead of schedule. However, it appears that the shops haven't been closed permanently and that the gates are down temporarily for what looks like routine maintenance. "The Wii Shop Channel and Nintendo DSi Shop are currently undergoing maintenance," a Nintendo spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer. However, the company hasn't said when the Wii and DSi stores will be back online.

The offline status of its online (pun intended) shops worried a lot of fans who are still holding on to their legacy Nintendo consoles. Last month, Nintendo announced plans to shut down the online stores for its Wii U console and 3DS handheld, preventing users from buying games online from the two storefronts. Come March next year, Nintendo will put a lid on the availability of game demos and free content that are currently available for download. However, the stores' closure will be more like a slow death instead of bringing down the curtain on all activity at once.