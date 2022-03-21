Nintendo Wii And DSi Shop Channels Reportedly Taken Offline Without Warning

Nintendo has reportedly taken the Wii and DSi shop channels offline without warning. According to Eurogamer, both channels have been shut down since March 16, leaving players unsure about whether this change was due to unscheduled maintenance or if Nintendo had planned to take them offline for good.

Players haven't been able to buy new content from either shop for years, starting with the DSi Shop in 2017 and the Wii Shop in 2019 (although Nintendo announced it would shutter the latter store two years prior). But because both shop channels were taken offline suddenly, their closure means those who have already bought games from those platforms but haven't gotten around to downloading them for whatever reason won't be able to download them to their consoles now.

Customers who attempt to download or re-download their purchased games will see error codes 290502 and 209601 on both systems. However, Nintendo's main download server is allegedly still active, according to gbatemp, allowing players to continue downloading their games via third-party tools like NUSDownloader. This gives the impression that it was just the shop apps Nintendo took offline, not the overall service.