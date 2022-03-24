NASA Just Cracked Open A 50-Year-Old Lunar Sample

Before the sample was extracted, the team performed CT scans to see how the sample was composed inside. This gave them a record of how the material looked before they pushed it out. "This will be the permanent record of what the material inside the core looks like before it got pushed out and divided into half-centimeter increments," said Ryan Zeigler, Apollo sample curator (via NASA). "The drive tube was very full, which is one of the things we learned with the CT scans, and it caused a slight complication in how we were initially planning to extrude it, but we have been able to adapt using these scans."

The reason that NASA's Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) Division chose to open the sample was both to learn about the moon's geology and to help with the planned Artemis mission. The Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program is preparing for astronauts to travel to the moon's south pole and collect samples from there. Seeing how the previous sampling methods worked on the Apollo missions gives NASA insights on how it should approach taking samples for the Artemis missions, such as what tools to use. It also lets researchers access a very rare sample which can tell them about the history of the moon.

"We are the first people who got to actually see this soil for the first time," said deputy Apollo sample curator Juliane Gross. "It's just the best thing in the world — like a kid in the candy store, right?"