Apple's Studio Display Is Fascinatingly Complicated Inside

When Apple announced its brand new Studio Display along with a bunch of other products at its March event, almost everyone was curious about what the insides of these products would look like. More importantly, consumers were interested in knowing whether Apple improved its products in terms of overall repairability in 2022.

Answers to these types of questions typically come from YouTubers like JerryRigEverything, PBK Reviews, Max Tech, and publications like iFixit. And while some of their respective content surrounding Apple's new products — including the iPhone SE (2022) and Mac Studio — has already been published, one product remains a curiosity: Apple's super-expensive Studio Display.

While the folks at iFixit have only just begun disassembling the product to give us all a look at its innards, our eagle-eyed friends at MacRumors were able to dig out an image of the display's internal design from Apple's own documentation for technicians. The first impression based on the image is that Apple's Studio Display is an incredibly complicated device.

While Apple is known for products that have complex internal designs, what makes the Studio Display's case even more fascinating is the very fact that it is, at the end of the day, supposed to be "just" a display.