Teardown Video Reveals What's Inside The iPhone SE (2022)

When Apple revealed the 2022 edition of its cheapest iPhone model, the Apple iPhone SE, most people assumed it was just an iPhone SE (2020) with an upgraded Apple A15 Bionic chip and 5G support. And why not? It's essentially identical to the previous generation and only 4 grams lighter. In fact, most accessories you may have purchased for the iPhone SE (2020) would also work just fine with the latest model.

The only way to discover how different these two devices are on the inside is to perform a teardown, but who in their right mind would want to disassemble something that costs a tad over $400? Well, that's where the good folks at PBK Reviews come in.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, PBK Reviews posted a fairly detailed disassembly video of the iPhone SE (2022) on its YouTube channel that showed the innards of the device. Then, to make things even more interesting, the channel compared the disassembled device to its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2020).

As it turns out, both of these similar-looking devices have slightly different internal components — most of which cannot be interchanged, in case you were considering using an old iPhone SE 2020 as a parts bin for the 2022 edition.