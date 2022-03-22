Nintendo Is Shutting Down Another Mobile Game

Nintendo continues its shutdown spree by announcing that it will shutter another mobile game later this year — and not just any mobile game, but its first original free-to-play gacha title "Dragalia Lost."

Cygames, the development team most renowned for bringing us "Granblue Fantasy," revealed in a blog post on the official website for "Dragalia Lost" that the game's main story will reach its conclusion with part two of Chapter 26 in July 2022. The final set of new content will be added on March 31, but there will be no more updates other than the main campaign. Nintendo didn't give a specific end-of-service date for "Dragalia Lost," but players will still be able to summon new characters and enjoy event revivals until the game completely shuts down.

"The 'Dragalia Lost' team would like to thank each and every one of our players, past and present, for your love of and support for 'Dragalia Lost' since its launch," Cygames said. "It is our sincere hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it, and we will strive to ensure that you continue to do so for as long as time allows."