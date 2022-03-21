This Reckless Tesla Jump Stunt Has Landed The Driver In Serious Trouble

Tesla lets drivers do a lot of unconventional things behind the wheel of their flagship Model S cars. That said, it's a safe guess that flying through the air with a rented 2018 Tesla Model S and crashing it into a parked vehicle is probably not covered in a new Tesla owner's handbook.

But that's precisely what happened early on the morning of Sunday, March 20, when a Los Angeles driver took off flying over an incline at the intersection of Baxter St and Alvarado St, near Echo Park, and dove face-first onto the opposite side of the street, causing the front of the car to make a full collision with the pavement below. After that, the driver presumably lost control of their rented Model S (this model may cost $150,000 or more) and zoomed downhill, crashing into two parked cars and several trash bins.

Both front-seat airbags deployed, and the hood of the vehicle was visibly banged up, especially near the headlights as you can see in the video below.

Everyone involved with the Tesla crash got away from the situation without any serious injuries, but now authorities are searching for more information about the driver, according to KTLA. The current reward for finding them is $1,000.