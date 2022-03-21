This Reckless Tesla Jump Stunt Has Landed The Driver In Serious Trouble
Tesla lets drivers do a lot of unconventional things behind the wheel of their flagship Model S cars. That said, it's a safe guess that flying through the air with a rented 2018 Tesla Model S and crashing it into a parked vehicle is probably not covered in a new Tesla owner's handbook.
But that's precisely what happened early on the morning of Sunday, March 20, when a Los Angeles driver took off flying over an incline at the intersection of Baxter St and Alvarado St, near Echo Park, and dove face-first onto the opposite side of the street, causing the front of the car to make a full collision with the pavement below. After that, the driver presumably lost control of their rented Model S (this model may cost $150,000 or more) and zoomed downhill, crashing into two parked cars and several trash bins.
Both front-seat airbags deployed, and the hood of the vehicle was visibly banged up, especially near the headlights as you can see in the video below.
Everyone involved with the Tesla crash got away from the situation without any serious injuries, but now authorities are searching for more information about the driver, according to KTLA. The current reward for finding them is $1,000.
The incident went viral on Sunday morning
If you were scrolling through Twitter or Reddit on Sunday morning, you most likely caught the incident from several angles, and many internet users had something to say about it.
One tweet jokingly captioned the event "My boy had a Tesla rally last night. I was supposed to co-host. Glad I didn't go. I'm old and washed now. These kids today are wild".
The owner of one of the parked cars, a Subaru, has started a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 so it can be replaced. Meanwhile, popular Tesla YouTuber Alex Choi has apparently filed a copyright strike against the Subaru owner, making it impossible to watch the YouTube video attached to his GoFundMe page.
This isn't the first time a Tesla vehicle has "caught air." In September 2018, a DEA plane collided with a Tesla Model X owner in Texas, but the driver attested to the electric vehicle's "safety rating," which evidently ensured that no further harm could be done to them, according to Electrek.
Neither Tesla nor Elon Musk has made any statement about the event.