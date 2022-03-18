OnePlus Nord 3: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Nearly two years after it was announced, it has become evident that the OnePlus Nord lineup has had a fair amount of success. Even though OnePlus did not launch the original Nord devices in the U.S. and instead gave us watered-down (read: unexciting) models like the Nord N10 and the N100, the rest of the world has been luckier in this regard. Markets like India, China, and Europe have seen excellent devices like the original OnePlus Nord, the Nord CE, and the OnePlus Nord 2.

For those unaware, OnePlus announced the "original," first-generation OnePlus Nord back in July 2020 and followed it up with its successor, the OnePlus Nord 2, exactly a year later. With July 2022 fast approaching, it was about time we started hearing about the OnePlus Nord 3 as well.

And that is precisely what happened on March 17, 2022, when famous Chinese leaker DigitalChat Station posted the first-ever details of what he claims to be the OnePlus Nord 3. Our eagle-eyed friends at GSMArena scooped up the details from the original Chinese post and revealed several things surrounding the OnePlus Nord 3.

Here's what we know about the OnePlus Nord 3 so far.