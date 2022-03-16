DxO PureRaw 2 Feels Like Cheating (In The Best Ways)

PureRaw 2 leans into that breadth. It's hard to explain exactly what the tool does: the closest I can get is to describe it as looking at a photo, and then cleaning your glasses and looking again. For low-light images where there's lots of grain and noise, there's a visible reduction in that once PureRaw 2's DeepPRIME algorithm has worked its magic. However even brighter shots end up crisper without looking over-processed.

Personally, what makes all this most successful are the new convenience features that DxO has added. There's now support for direct processing from macOS' Finder or Windows' Explorer: you can right-click on a bunch of RAW files and quickly summon PureRaw 2 to create DNG, JPEG, or both file types across the three levels of settings, or you can just apply the last settings you used in the app. All you see while it's working is a progress bar.

For Lightroom users, meanwhile, there's now a dedicated Lightroom Classic plug-in. It shows up in the Export menu, and you get the same options as if you were in PureRaw 2 itself. Cleverly, though the majority of changes you may have made in Adobe's app until that point are preserved, PureRaw 2 knows to remove any Lightroom sharpening or noise reduction. It can also remove any Adobe lens correction profiles, and use DxO's alternatives.