The 3 Things We Hope To Get A 'Peek' At In Apple's Next Event
Apple is finally ready to give us a look at everything it's been working on with its Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022. The company hasn't shared exactly what it plans to reveal, but there are a few things we're expecting to see, including a new iPhone SE and iPad Air. The company holds an event like this every spring, and it's always a great time to look at some of the smaller items it has to offer. We don't expect to see any major new iPhone (or similarly major big-name product) launching until fall, but that doesn't mean Apple won't have plenty to show off this month.
As it's been with Apple events over the last two years, this event will be completely online, which means you don't have to worry about missing any of the action. While we've already talked about products we're most likely going to see (aka what we expect to see from the Apple event), there are also some rumored projects we'd love to hear more about.
Apple's AR/VR headset
Rumors about an Apple augmented reality/virtual reality headset have been swirling for what seems like ages now. Recently we've seen leaks about Apple VR, as well as code for Apple realityOS surfacing. However, there's still a lot we don't know about Apple's supposed head-mounted display. While it may be better suited to appear during the fall event, it would be nice to see Apple come right out and talk about its mixed-reality plans during its March event.
VR and AR are still pretty niche areas, so it wouldn't be terribly surprising to see Apple push the new tech at its spring event instead of waiting for the fall, though multiple insiders say a late 2022 or early 2023 debut is more likely. We've seen several rumors, leaks, and even patents about the tech that Apple may use in its anticipated headset. What we haven't received, though, is any official confirmation from the company that it is working on a VR product. Even if it doesn't show off the tech next week, confirming the product's existence and dropping a few official details about its plan would be great. After all, patents don't mean anything if the company never actually makes the tech.
Apple's rumored Mac/iPad hybrid
This next thing is far more recent than all the rumors and leaks surrounding Apple VR. New reports have pointed towards Apple working on a foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid. If true, it could fully bring two of the company's best devices together. While it's still most likely years from development, teasing the project would be a great way to surprise people during its spring event.
Ross Young, an Apple analyst with a good history of leaks surrounding the tech giant, has claimed that Apple is speaking with supply chain members about making a foldable display upwards of 20-inches. Mark Gurman, with Bloomberg, further added to the claims, sharing that he believes the device could be a MacBook and iPad hybrid.
With the growth of the iPad Pro series in recent years, many Apple fans have wondered if the company would take a more unified approach to its computer and tablet operating systems. Now would be a perfect time to tease that new idea, as well as talk about how Apple may plan to bring the two platforms together.
A real look at Apple's foldable iPhone
New reports say that it is still a few years away, but the folding iPhone has long been a point of conversation among Apple fans. Would Apple take the plunge and release a new device to take on companies like Samsung who have already entered the foldable market? It's still unclear when, or even if, we'll see a full look at a foldable iPhone, but this could be a good time to tease a device of that sort.
This is, again, one of those things we'd love to see that most likely will not make an appearance, as Apple usually plays things very close to the chest until it's ready to reveal and then ship devices. Even still, getting a look at any of the devices mentioned above would be a home run hit for Apple fans, especially those who follow these rumors and leaks closely.
Of course, even without these devices appearing, there's still a lot to look forward to when Apple's spring event kicks off on March 8, 2022, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.