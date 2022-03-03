The 3 Things We Hope To Get A 'Peek' At In Apple's Next Event

Apple is finally ready to give us a look at everything it's been working on with its Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022. The company hasn't shared exactly what it plans to reveal, but there are a few things we're expecting to see, including a new iPhone SE and iPad Air. The company holds an event like this every spring, and it's always a great time to look at some of the smaller items it has to offer. We don't expect to see any major new iPhone (or similarly major big-name product) launching until fall, but that doesn't mean Apple won't have plenty to show off this month.

As it's been with Apple events over the last two years, this event will be completely online, which means you don't have to worry about missing any of the action. While we've already talked about products we're most likely going to see (aka what we expect to see from the Apple event), there are also some rumored projects we'd love to hear more about.