Disney+ Gets New Parental Controls Due To Mature Content In Marvel Shows

Disney's new streaming parental control settings will include the option to update profiles with rating restrictions and PINs. Profiles that have been locked by a PIN will require you to enter the number in order to gain access every time you log on.

If you switch an individual profile's content rating to TV-MA, that user will have access to all of the content on Disney+ including the upcoming Marvel shows. Switching the rating to TV-MA will require you to type in the account password to confirm the changes, otherwise, it will remain TV-14 by default.

You'll also be able to enable Kid-Proof Exit on your child's profile. This means every time a child tries to leave their Kids Profile, they'll see a question that needs to be answered before exiting is possible.

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," Disney Streaming President Michael Paull said in a statement. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."