Netflix Is Losing Several Marvel Shows In March
Netflix users recently noticed the streaming platform has added removal notices for Marvel's "The Defenders" series, along with several other similar shows. What's on Netflix reached out to the company and confirmed most of its Marvel content is slated for removal in the near future, so if you need to finish any particular series, you should think about setting aside some free time before the end of the month.
A company representative reportedly told What's on Netflix that the license for "The Defenders" has reverted back to Disney, hence its pending removal. Spokespeople from both Netflix and Disney also confirmed to The Verge that Netflix's license to these Marvel properties is up on February 28, 2022.
Additionally, as Polygon has pointed out, some of the characters from Netflix's Marvel shows have recently made cameos in the MCU. This, perhaps, lends more credence to the idea that these shows may end up on Disney's streaming service. Either way, as of March 1, 2022, you won't be able to find any of this content on Netflix anymore.
Most Marvel shows are flagged for removal
All of the impacted Marvel shows display a warning at the top of their respective pages that states, "Last day to watch on Netflix: February 28." However, some users are reporting a mix of success in seeing this message, as it seems the alert will only show up when a Netflix profile first attempts to watch a show. This limited appearance may confuse users who are already partway through a series.
Based on the removal notices, the Marvel shows on the way out include the previously-mentioned "The Defenders," fan-favorite series like "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," along with "Iron Fist," "Luke Cage," and "The Punisher." It initially looked like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" might have been spared, as it didn't appear on the list at first, but it too is now displaying a "Last day" message within the app.
Presumably, most (maybe all?) of these shows will end up on Disney+ at some point since it owns the Marvel license, but as of now, neither company has commented on what will happen to these shows once their time is up.