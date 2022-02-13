Netflix Is Losing Several Marvel Shows In March

Netflix users recently noticed the streaming platform has added removal notices for Marvel's "The Defenders" series, along with several other similar shows. What's on Netflix reached out to the company and confirmed most of its Marvel content is slated for removal in the near future, so if you need to finish any particular series, you should think about setting aside some free time before the end of the month.

A company representative reportedly told What's on Netflix that the license for "The Defenders" has reverted back to Disney, hence its pending removal. Spokespeople from both Netflix and Disney also confirmed to The Verge that Netflix's license to these Marvel properties is up on February 28, 2022.

Additionally, as Polygon has pointed out, some of the characters from Netflix's Marvel shows have recently made cameos in the MCU. This, perhaps, lends more credence to the idea that these shows may end up on Disney's streaming service. Either way, as of March 1, 2022, you won't be able to find any of this content on Netflix anymore.