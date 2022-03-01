How Facebook And Twitter Are Eradicating Ukranian Disinformation

Facebook and Twitter, along with other social media platforms, are cracking down on disinformation about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Meta, Facebook's parent company, said on Sunday that it has uncovered and dismantled a pro-Russian propaganda group that has been peddling fake news in an effort to undermine Ukrainians' trust in their government, and a separate attempt to hack Ukrainian military officials and journalists by a Belarusian hacking group named Ghostwriter.

According to Meta, the group was "relatively small" in scale and caught in the early stages, consisting of 40 accounts, Pages, and Groups on both Facebook and Instagram. It was run by individuals in Russia and Ukraine who created fake accounts and used AI-generated headshots as profile pictures across multiple social media sites to appear authentic to investigators. They posed as "news editors, a former aviation engineer, and an author of a scientific publication on hydrography," the company said.

The group had garnered less than 4,000 followers on Facebook and even fewer than 500 followers on Instagram. Whether it's been active since before or after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unknown.

"It's a sign that while these actors are trying to run these types of influence operations, they're getting caught sooner and they're not reaching the audiences that they would have reached even a few years ago," Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta's head of security policy, told NPR.

Meanwhile, Twitter told NBC News that it permanently banned more than a dozen similar accounts sharing links to a propaganda site called Ukraine Today.