Facebook Enables Profile Lock Safety Feature For Users In Ukraine

Facebook's profile lock feature has returned, this time for users located in Ukraine who are concerned about their privacy and security amid the ongoing struggle with Russia. With this feature, users in the country are able to lock down their Facebook profiles so that only friends can see content on the site, leaving it that way until they choose to manually unlock the profile at a later date.

The profile lock feature was previously enabled in August 2021 for Facebook users located in Afghanistan; it was designed in such a way that users can quickly secure their accounts, including hiding profile pictures and posts, preventing others from seeing potentially controversial images or other content that may put the users in danger. In addition to enabling this feature in Ukraine, Facebook says it has set up a "Special Operations Center" that'll enable it to better monitor the country's situation and respond when necessary.