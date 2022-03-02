What Aldi's First Checkout-Free Store Means For Technology

Supermarket chain giant Aldi is the latest brand to experiment with a checkout-free format for shopping at its brick-and-mortar outlets. Aldi is not the first name in the game to ditch the till, as big sharks like Walmart and Amazon have been rapidly expanding on the concept for the past few years. But the core premise remains the same — customers walk into a store, pick up their supplies under the eyes of cameras, and get going. The payment duties are handled in the background via an app or through a website.

Aldi

Aldi is currently doing a trial run of the cashier-less shopping experience in London. But it likely won't be the last one, going by the market trend. Now, Aldi is nowhere near Amazon's capital prowess, but it currently runs over 950 outlets in the UK alone, over 1,600 stores across 35 states in the USA, and over five thousand stores worldwide, according to Forbes data. Even though the footprint isn't as expansive as the likes of 7-Eleven or McDonald's, Aldi's portfolio is still sizeable in its niche. And that means its adoption of cashier-free stores is going to make waves.